Letter to the editor: Sex education is vital for youth

The current debate surrounding Senate Bill 99, Planned Parenthood and sex education in schools awakened old memories. While researching teenage pregnancy as a nursing student in 1977, I interviewed a pair of junior high school principals. Both forty-something men were visibly uncomfortable talking to me and acknowledging there was no sex education curricula in their schools.

One shared an impactful anecdote. After a student had unprotected intercourse, she took one of her mom’s birth control pills. The student did not become pregnant. Her mother did.

Sex education is vital. Planned Parenthood education staff reach 1.5 million individuals each year, and 64% of those individuals are middle school and high school aged youth. SB 99 would prohibit school districts from allowing Planned Parenthood to offer materials or instruction at schools.

Please protect sex ed in Montana. Contact your legislators and urge them to vote "no" on SB 99.

Karen Buley,

Missoula

