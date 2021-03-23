 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Sex education is vital for youth

Letter to the editor: Sex education is vital for youth

{{featured_button_text}}

The current debate surrounding Senate Bill 99, Planned Parenthood and sex education in schools awakened old memories. While researching teenage pregnancy as a nursing student in 1977, I interviewed a pair of junior high school principals. Both forty-something men were visibly uncomfortable talking to me and acknowledging there was no sex education curricula in their schools.

One shared an impactful anecdote. After a student had unprotected intercourse, she took one of her mom’s birth control pills. The student did not become pregnant. Her mother did.

Sex education is vital. Planned Parenthood education staff reach 1.5 million individuals each year, and 64% of those individuals are middle school and high school aged youth. SB 99 would prohibit school districts from allowing Planned Parenthood to offer materials or instruction at schools.

Please protect sex ed in Montana. Contact your legislators and urge them to vote "no" on SB 99.

Karen Buley,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tired of being 'canceled'
Letters

Tired of being 'canceled'

I am very tired of having my rights confiscated and being forced into accepting nonsense theories about immutable facts that cannot be overtur…

SB260 not in public's interest
Letters

SB260 not in public's interest

There's no question about it: If the state of Montana insists on putting a highway through the parking lot of your business, it's taking your …

Speaking out
Letters

Speaking out

As I am writing this letter, I realize that it will not be seen by many. That's OK. I am simply speaking out. And speaking out is important an…

GOP did not help you
Letters

GOP did not help you

Thank-you President Biden, Vice President Harris, Senator Tester and all other members of Congress who voted to pass the American Rescue plan …

Photo good for morning laugh
Letters

Photo good for morning laugh

Thank you for the Saturday morning laughs. Your photo for the article “Helena Man Cited for Political Flag Flap” really captured the man’s exc…

More needs to be done
Letters

More needs to be done

Missoula’s housing problems reflects our national crisis. (‘Missoula’s housing emergency just got worse’ by Robbie Liben, Missoulian, March 5,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News