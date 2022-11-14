Letter to the editor: Sha-Ron parking lot

This is in response to the public hearing on Oct. 27 about the "proposed" Sha-Ron parking lot on Highway 200. I do appreciate the attention to the overcrowded roadside at the existing river access, but many times a proposed solution for one problem creates many new ones. The WGM Engineering Group's impact statement fell quite short. It said no impact to the community or to wildlife. My property is the wildlife corridor to the river for bear, bobcat, mountain lion, deer etc. There's Bald Eagles and the small island has its own ecosystem. The piece of land in question is owned by our neighbors. The county is going to use the easement on their property and then folks will have to cross their private property. The accesses into the parking lot will be directly across two streets into the neighborhood with no turn lanes in a 55 mph zone. It will not accommodate the number of cars that are typically on the side of the highway. An easy solution is to designate a Mountain Line Bus to drop off/pick up tubers. It eliminates shuttling. The Safari Club has had great success with their shuttle business. Win win for all!