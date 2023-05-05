I am so upset after watching the video of the April 26 floor session and vote. To see the debate and vote as anything but silencing and trying to erase a transgender legislator is a farce. As Rep. Windy Boy stated, legislators have done far worse and not been silenced.

For Rep. Zooey Zephyr to be initially silenced because she spoke with passion about SB 99, a bill that will have seriously negative consequences for transgender youth, a community she is intimately involved with, was completely unreasonable. It is so obvious that she was silenced because of who she is, not for what she said. That it’s her very being that republicans find offensive, not her words that there will be "blood on the hands" of those who vote in support of SB 99. Representatives were informed of a Montana youth attempting suicide because of the legislation Republicans have been introducing against the transgender community; they were informed of other transgender youth who've attempted and some completed suicide; that research shows transgender youth have a high level of suicidality.