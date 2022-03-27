Letter to the editor: Shameless hypocrisy

President Biden has nominated a candidate to fill the upcoming Supreme Court vacancy who is now participating in Senate confirmation hearings.

I submit that the nomination of another be considered. A person who:

Is an unmarried male, Middle-Eastern born of humble beginnings, a teacher of sorts, speaks a strange language, has a swarthy complexion and maintains a kindly, unassuming disposition.

Rural blue collar, not academically credentialed but incredibly wise and true.

Associates with low-caste undesirables, even prostitutes, and is a staunch public defender of his society’s underprivileged, neglected and scorned.

Is a criminal who was adjudged to have committed a capital crime punishable by a cruel death; managed to survive his public execution and still lives.

Distributes pardons to other capital crime offenders and invites them home to dinner.

This man is near universally exalted and adored.

To my point, I have no doubt that a number of toady judges, scurrying to save their privileged jobs, will self-righteously proclaim him a fatally flawed, extreme far-leftist radical despite undisputed qualifications of the highest order. Shameless hypocrisy.

Thomas Alan Kragh,

Polson

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0