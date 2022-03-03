Letter to the editor: Sheriff answers to the people

I noted that Jeremiah D. Peterson had entered the race for sheriff of Missoula County. I sent him an email, asking if he intended to present himself as a “constitutional sheriff” (i.e. one that would uphold the Constitution and protect the constitutional rights of the citizens he represents).

I did not get a response to my email. This is not a good sign. If I read his non-response correctly, it means he will be siding with the overreach of the federal government against its citizens. This is not acceptable. For those of you not familiar with the Constitutional Sheriff’s and Peace Officer’s Association, please go to their website CSPOA.org and listen to a video of Sheriff Mack. He will enlighten you to the fact that it is each and every sheriff’s duty to uphold the Constitution of the United States, and protect the people from government overreach. They swear an oath, and they’d darn well better uphold it.