Have you heard about the jellybeans symbolizing our defense budget, alongside our peace-building efforts? The illustration shows a huge jar of jellybeans standing next to a piece of one jellybean.

We need increased investment in FY2024 in three key diplomatic programs: the Complex Crisis Fund and the Atrocities Prevention and Reconciliation Programs. These programs have proven effective in mitigating and preventing conflicts, thereby reducing the need for more costly and problematic military intervention.

I can appreciate Sen. Tester’s reluctance to show favoritism for certain appropriations, given his position as Chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense. But cutting the defense budget and shifting funds to peace-building efforts as part of SFOP (the State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations bill) because it prevents conflict and saves money has become a critical issue for our country and the world. It just makes sense, and it’s time.

Patricia Hogan,

Missoula