Letter to the editor: Shirley Azzopardi for HD93.

Shirley and John Azzopardi have two adult children who graduated from St. Ignatius and during that time Shirley was using her University of Montana degree teaching special education in St. Ignatius School District for 28 years. Teaching special education helped Shirley to make informed decisions and take into account the needs of all individuals. A few of the skills Shirley brings to HD 93 constituents are: 1. Cooperative problem solving, 2. Listening skills. 3. Educator skills. 4. Giving a voice to Montanans who are not heard. 5. A sincere heart to do what is right for all communities in Lake County.

As a resident of Flathead Indian Reservation in Lake County she recognizes CSKT has the authority for self-government and sovereignty granted thru Hellgate Treaty. Shirley will represent all races, religions and political preferences in HD 93.

One of Shirley’s many concerns she has is protecting Montana’s Constitution, which includes but is not limited to the right to privacy, government accountability and limiting the power of politicians. Attend a Meet and Greet, Oct. 5, Leon Hall, 5-7 p.m. to learn more about Shirley and bring questions you may have for her.

Janette Rosman,

Charlo