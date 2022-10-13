Letter to the editor: Shirley Azzopardi is committed to truth

The Nov. 8 election will set a course for years ahead — for better or for worse. With so much at stake, we need people in office capable of working across party lines, committed to protecting our right to vote, and capable of reasoning based on actual evidence and the stark realities we face.

For HD93, Shirley Azzopardi’s 30 years as a special education teacher in Lake County schools prepared her as a skilled cooperative problem solver. Her commitments to strengthening public schools, keeping Montana beautiful, clean and safe for future generations, respecting tribal sovereignty, and ensuring voter rights are exactly what we need.

Joe Read (incumbent HD93) has shown his stripes voting for bills that would restrict voting rights (recently ruled against by the Montana Supreme Court), and earlier, in sponsoring a bill that would have officially declared climate change to be caused by “nature, not human activity”. Apparently, humans are not considered to be part of nature — a position that has led us to the dilemma we find ourselves in! (Thankfully, HB418 did not pass.)

Trust Azzopardi to think clearly using common sense, a commitment to truth, and courage to work for positive change.

Marti de Alva,

Arlee