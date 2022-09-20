Letter to the editor: Shirley Azzopardi will listen to constituents

Shirley Azzopardi is a candidate for HD93 which includes, Ronan, Charlo, Arlee, Moise and parts of St. Ignatius.

We couldn’t ask for a better representative than Shirley. We are all tired of the politicians who really don’t listen to their constituents. They continue to preach about issues that don’t impact Montanans. They blame everyone else for the problems but won’t sit down and try to work out solutions.

Shirley listens and the people are saying they want our kids to have a good public education and feel safe in their classrooms. Shirley, as a graduate of the University of Montana, taught special education in the St. Ignatius district for 28 years. She understands the importance of supporting the brightest student, as well as, those that need more help.

We may not always have the money to do what we know needs to be done to support our public schools. Shirley is willing and able to work to find the funding for public education and spend it wisely so our future Montanans will have the best public education they can.

I hope you will seriously consider voting for Shirley Azzopardi in November. Our children and grandchildren are depending on it.

Gerry Browning,

Polson