Letter to the editor: Shocked at slow U.S. mail service

We read about the dysfunction of the U.S. Postal Service and how its director deliberately intended to slow down mail during the last election, but not until recently did I witness what that means here in Missoula.

Since I planned to be out of town on the day of our wedding anniversary this month, I dropped an anniversary card to my husband at the Kent Street Post Office on Thursday, July 29, hoping it would arrive Saturday, the day of our anniversary, but thinking it would arrive Friday, the day before.

When I arrived home on Aug. 1, the card still had not arrived. The mail from the Kent Street Post Office to my Missoula address was not delivered until Wednesday, Aug. 4 — almost a week after I mailed the card.

I was shocked and find myself wondering about the state of the U.S. mail under this current director. Doesn't appear to be very good service, to my way of thinking.

Sue Gravatt,

Missoula

