Letter to the editor: Shocking fact

Did you know The National Rifle Association is a "Social Welfare" organization in the eyes of the IRS? Its 501(c)(4) designation means the NRA can endorse candidates, engage in unlimited lobbying and allow donors to remain anonymous. It means it's exempt from federal income tax. Can you believe it?

So now you know who runs the country and the new cult leading Republican Senate. No taxes for the killing of our children and our people, lots of money untaxed for the supporters of the NRA, money in the pockets for those who back them...like Citizens United, who donates unlimited funds to certain "charities". Just thought you might be shocked, I was.