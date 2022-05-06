 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Shooting death needs investigation

I am deeply concerned and frustrated by the Missoulian article (Friday, April 29) on the shooting death of Johnny Lee Perry and the subsequent coroner’s inquest that leaves more questions than answers. It didn’t provide a convincing explanation of either the shooting or the verdict of the inquest. There was not sufficient evidence shown to warrant Justin White’s contention that Perry’s actions constituted a “forcible felony” or that the use of lethal force was necessary on a man running away with only a machete at a distance of 50 feet from the officers. Furthermore, why wasn’t there time to have a lawyer present for the deceased? Certainly, what now is required is a thorough investigation of the incident. I would expect the Missoulian to comply.

Phil Fandozzi,

Missoula

