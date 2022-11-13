 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Shorten the campaign season

We're all exhausted: the political candidates, the campaign and election workers, and most of all, the voters. The barrage of incessant political advertising for the past year has enriched the media moguls but left the rest of us diminished, sad and depressed, regardless of the outcomes.

Something has to be done

Shorten the campaign season for all local, state and federal races to six months for both the primary and the general elections.

Limit the campaign financing to fixed, affordable amounts for these various races.

Part of the apathy in voters has to be the result of this incredible, costly campaign practice in America.

Let's make campaign reform happen. Maybe it will restore some of the (lost) faith we have in government.

Don Larson,

Polson

