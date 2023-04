Should felons be allowed to vote? Each state gets to determine whether those convicted of felonies can vote in state or federal elections. Maine doesn't restrict felons, even while in prison. Mississippi restricts them unless they receive the governor's pardon. Montana, like most states, falls in between the extremes and allows those with completed sentences to vote. Here's a question: if a state doesn't let felons vote, should it allow a felon to run for office?