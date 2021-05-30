Letter to the editor: Should have made guns mandatory

I went through the Hunter’s Safety Program at Franklin School in the early/mid-'60s with the other kids my age. Don’t know if it was prep for Vietnam or Montana hunting, but our fathers enrolled us and we went. Sometimes for both.

Fortunately, I avoided Nam. I enlisted so I didn’t have to dodge the draft, but some did and there were mixed feelings at the time. That’s a different story for another time.

I gave up my NRA membership in the late '80s when they became so hard-headed about any kind of gun control, so I've been there.

Montana’s Republican legislature has passed this ridiculous campus gun law when there’s already a problem of alcohol, drugs and sexual violence on the various campuses in the state. Sounds like a great idea to give the young people weapons!

The only thing the Republicans did wrong was to not make the carrying of weapons mandatory for everyone. Assault weapons would maybe be going too far, and even requiring semiautomatic pistols would offend the traditional Western shooter with their revolver, but I’ll bet the Republicans can come up with a lethal compromise. They seem to be keeping the attorneys busy.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

