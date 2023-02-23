In the Monday, Feb. 20 opinion page, a woman from Florence took issue with an article stating that Republicans were in “fear” of the transgender gay community. Her argument was that it was in opposition to the values of this nation “under God”.

Over 400 years ago the church condemned Copernicus and even put Galileo on trial for the theory that the earth was not the center of the universe but, instead, revolved around the sun. Science be damned, nothing shall contradict scripture.

For centuries there have been cases of gender mis-identity. Face it, it’s a fact. Until recently these people were scorned and lived their lives in the closet. Can you imagine your life, being castigated and shunned?

Yes, I believe “fear” was the right word. Fear of long-held beliefs being exposed as untrue and without merit. And the word “hate” is real close somewhere in there.

She asks, “should the minority rule the greater body”? Perhaps a better question would be, “should the greater body persecute the minority”?

David Basta,

Polson