Thanks to Linda Holtom (Missoulian June 7) for writing about the proper way to display a USA flag on a vehicle. In addition, according to the Cornell Law School and 4US Code 8-Respect for Flag (U.S. Law), the flag should "never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery." How can wearing flag pants ever be considered patriotic? Especially when the wearer sits down! Yet we often see this and more at political rallies. Please show our flag more respect!