Letter to the editor: Show respect for US flag

Why is it that so many so called "patriots" tend to display the American flag in such a tattered and soiled condition? This is not patriotic, it is sheer laziness and sometimes seems to be a strange badge of honor, particularly for those who never served their country in a military capacity, would be my guess.

Flying the flag of our country should be done in a respectful manner, in part to honor those who gave their life defending it. Flying a tattered, soiled flag from the bed of your truck doesn't make you a patriot, it makes you a traitor.

I was going up to MacDonald Pass earlier this year and noticed someone had draped the flag over a barricade of sorts to their driveway. The flag was dirty and laying on the ground. I doubt anyone would consider that person a patriot, no matter what the resident may think.

Please, have some respect for the flag. People burn the flag in protest as a free speech tool, but at least they aren't trying to prop it up as a symbol of their patriotism. Are you a patriot, or are you just confused about what you represent?

Scott Owen,

Helena

