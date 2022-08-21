 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Showhorse vs. Workhorse

  • 0

Ryan Zinke and Monica Tranel — the Showhorse and the Workhorse. I’m stickin’ with Monica, the Workhorse.

Maggie Allen,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Gut punch

Letter to the editor: Gut punch

I don’t get that gut-punch feeling very often, but on top of chaos over our befuddling ex-president and attempts by Republicans to bring our c…

Letter to the editor: Support 4-H

Letter to the editor: Support 4-H

Congratulations to Missoula's business community! We set a national 4-H record where every single 4-H and FFA member that brought a lamb to th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News