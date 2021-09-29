 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Silence is telling
Today I received a letter from Senator Steve Daines endorsing Ryan Zinke for congress. Since Zinke spent some time in President Trump's inner circle (i.e. his Cabinet). I would have expected an enthusiastic endorsement by President Trump to actually have been given well before any other political endorsements! President Trump has spent the last few days endorsing a number of other people running for congress next year in a number of states. As far as an endorsement for Zinke for Congress, all I can detect is a very palpable SILENCE !

Dr. W. David Herbert,

Billings

