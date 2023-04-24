I am writing to voice my opinion about the silencing of my elected representative Zooey Zephyr. This is extremely unconstitutional and undemocratic and very much resembles what happened to the Tennessee Three not very long ago. Silencing someone because they are trans and because they have their own opinions is hurtful and is turning this country even more to fascism. Please cover this story and let the people of Missoula know that they are silencing someone we elected and wanted there.