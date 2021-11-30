Letter to the editor: Silver lining to gas prices

Are you upset with high gasoline prices? Although I am no Pollyanna, there is a silver lining to this situation that coincides with, for example, with our efforts to lower global C02 and methane emissions. The high price gasoline will enhance electric car sales and result in less urban driving leading to cleaner air and less polluted cities (Missoula) and healthier people. The price of a gallon of gasoline is the about the same worldwide but fuel taxes are at least twice as high in the U.S. as in Europe. However, Europeans and use the tax money for community good. Remember that true conservation is leaving this non-renewable resource (oil and gas) in the ground.