Letter to the editor: Simple butchery

The new FWP proposal — hunting bears with dogs — has nothing to do with stewarding wildlife and everything to do with generating revenue, making money.

What has happened to our understanding of what it means to hunt a wild animal with some respect for the animal, respect for the wild lands, respect for the age-old tradition of hunting ... where has our integrity gone?

And what about respect for ourselves as hunters; people who don’t need to take unfair advantage in the chase?

Montana used to stand for a place where people understood the ethics of being stewards of the wild places. Bears represent that wildness more than any other animal in our ecosystem.

You send a dog after a bear, especially one with cubs, and she doesn’t have a chance. Does anything matter other than the trophy?

I cast my lot with hunters who bring some nobility to the game.

Dogs running down bears isn’t sport. It’s simple butchery.

Deborah O'Connor,

Stevensville

