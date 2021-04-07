 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Sinful treatment of children at border
To President Biden:

Christ said, "What you do to the least of these, you do to me." So what you have done to the children, by your actions on the border, is sinful and disgraceful. I don't have the words to say to someone who would treat children this way.

Doris L. Dey,

Missoula

