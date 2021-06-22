 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Skateparks appreciated
So happy to see that The Missoulian carried a recent article on skateparks in Montana and that they mentioned the community I live in — Superior. We are a town of just 800 people and through some wonderful grants and fundraising our skatepark is ready to start construction at Eva Horning Park in the fall. Our youth need outdoor physical things to do as well as enjoying hiking, fishing, camping and boating. And, based upon the popularity of the skatepark in nearby Alberton I know my three grandchildren are looking forward to the opening of our skatepark. And, thanks to people like Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam we will continue to see more and more skateparks built in rural small towns and on reservations.

David Mirisch,

Superior

