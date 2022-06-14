Letter to the editor: Skeptical of 'pitch men'

It used to be demagogues in America were found mostly at carnivals, in side-shows, or markets, selling patent medicines as cure-alls. If the alcohol content wasn't enough to make the sale, the pitchman was the closer, and the real intoxicant.

“Who will buy this wonderful feeling?" the call went out. Crowds gathered. Volunteers came on-stage. Pockets got searched over a "good deal." Call it an “elixir” and you were promised love.

Radio and TV announcers, then social media influencers got into the act. They sold Carter's Little Pills to protect your liver and Geritol tonic to put “iron” in your step.

Promoting themselves, influencers then sold us “the way things ought to be," and we took up their grievances, real or imagined, even yelling threatening things towards a vice president. Some of us trashed our capitol, believing what a Reality TV celebrity said must be true because of “that wonderful feeling.”

I was skeptical of the pitch men back in the 1950s and remain so still. People who “Promise You a Rose Garden” often get in disputes over who sits at the right hand of a celebrity. Likewise, they disguise the thorns you get stuck with when you pick them.

Bruce Russell Sr.,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0