I echo Rep. Denley Loge’s recent piece (Missoulian August 17) on the urgent need to begin cleanup of the abandoned Smurfit-Stone mill site on the Clark Fork River near Frenchtown. High waters next spring, or any year following, could wash out the berm separating dangerous contaminants from the river and sweep them downstream, causing ecological and economic disaster.

As a resident of Milltown, I’m often reminded of the toxic legacy that industry has so often left on the region's life-giving waterways but also of the possibility for action. There is a path forward to cleaning up Smurfit-Stone, and as Rep. Loge points out, the benefits of a proactive approach far outweigh the costs of a reactive one.

Smurfit-Stone threatens the entire ecosystem whose lifeblood is the lower Clark Fork. Along with fish and wildlife, further contamination of the river would violate the traditional hunting and fishing rights of the Salish, Kalispel, and Ksanka peoples and harm downstream communities and economies.

This mess has been allowed to sit, year after year, spring flood after spring flood, and steadily degrade water quality. I urge the EPA to address the long-standing concerns of Clark Fork River advocates and clean Smurfit-Stone now.

Erika Berglund,

Milltown