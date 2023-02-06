Ken Colbo’s letter to the editor on Feb. 2 is completely baffling. He is correct that RMDs are the minimum amount that you must withdraw from an IRA or other plan. But there is absolutely no maximum amount that you may withdraw. You may withdraw any amount you desire. Of course, income tax must be paid, but based on your individual tax situation, you may pay nothing on the RMD or up to 37% in the top tax bracket. But the income tax you pay on RMD withdrawals does not go into the Social Security Trust Fund. The Trust Fund is financed by Social Security taxes on your employment income. There is no general tax revenue funding Social Security. Social Security operates independently from the rest of the federal government. So paying more tax on RMDs does absolutely nothing to increase the Trust Fund. By law, Social Security cannot contribute to the federal deficit!