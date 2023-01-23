Letter to the editor: Social Security not the government's money

Talk about Social Security and Medicare affecting the budget is just smoke and mirrors. These programs are paid through our taxes. That billionaires don’t pay their fair share is disgraceful!

The best way to ensure the sustainability of Social Security? Eliminate the cap on income taxed for Social Security wages. For 2020, the cap was $137,700.

Slashing Medicare and Social Security will do nothing to affect the budget one way or the other. This is money the American people have “saved” for their retirement through the federal government. It’s not the government’s money, it is the people’s money.

It would be easy to make these programs pay for themselves in perpetuity: eliminate the cap on tax on wages; cap the charges for prescriptions and medical procedures. Putting more people out on the street by ending Social Security, (or privatizing it, which would have the same effect) would be a criminal act in my mind.

Trying to live on Social Security alone is extremely difficult now. Just imagine if people didn’t even have that to fall back on. Are we as a nation really saying that it’s OK to let people die for lack of money and access to health care?

Suzin Kratina,

Missoula