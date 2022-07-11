Letter to the editor: Solving global warming

To solve our global warming issues, we dam up all the rivers and spread the water over the dry areas of the earth. If the XL pipeline is possible, watering our deserts is also feasible. An example of desert watering is the Colorado River. We must water our forests, as well.

The reduction of rivers may cause some shipping and transportation problems but those affected can be compensated. After all, we are saving the planet. With limited waters flowing to our sea world, the rising of our oceans will be neutralized. Also, to make sure that we don't have any huge wild fires, we do some clear cutting with swathes a mile wide. I'm surprised (joke) that some environmentalist from Missoula has not thought of these solutions.