Letter to the editor: Sour notes at the Griz game.

The Griz played great, BUT. Was it the student section roaring “F… you Number Seven” over and over which all the little kids around us could clearly hear? I’d say no more pizza for them, Mr. Bodnar. Was it at the gate? A rude lady was going to turn us away because our clear bags had zippers. So we looked up the rules and showed her that zippers are OK if they are unzipped. She relented but then said “next time no zippers.” Why? That’s not what the rule says. Plus the policy is ineffective. We saw tons of contraband inside: beers, booze bottles, loud noise makers, an umbrella. All you need is a big pocket. It just causes a huge crush at the gate that accomplishes nothing.