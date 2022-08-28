Letter to the editor: Speak up about districting

I encourage all rural and conservative residents to speak out at the next Districting and Apportionment Committee meeting this weekend at the University of Montana.

The maps proposed by Democrats are some of the most egregious gerrymanders I have ever seen.

Missoula County usually splits 40/60 Republican/Democrat and we currently have a close split approximating that with four Republicans and eight Democrats in the legislature.

However, Democrats on the Commission have put forward maps that draw 12 safe districts for Democrats. They do so by making every single seat start in Missoula city limits.

Residents of Frenchtown who vote 70% for Republican now become neighbors with college students on Front Street. The entire town of Florence is now neighbors with college students in University Village. Democrats even violated their own rules on splitting counties and cannibalized rural voters in Mineral, Lake, and Ravalli counties for five safe Democrat districts.

This is a blatant, complete power grab that disenfranchises rural Missoulians and Montanans from the political process. It disrespects the process of working together for the common good.

Get involved by attending the meeting in person on Saturday at UM or give feedback online: mtredistricting.gov/ is the website for Feedback, maps, and meetings.

Tim Adams,

Milltown