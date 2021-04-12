Letter to the editor: Special education bill is deceiving

In response to Rep. Susan Vinton's letter (April 9): House Bill 329 is deceiving.
A family can set up an account for the child with special needs that is just for their child. One of the selling points, from Rep. Vinton, is that it has no impact on other children. HB 329 would allow single individuals to use state education funds for their individual child. No funds are returned to the state coffers to make up for the individual accounts.
That doesn't affect just special education students who are in the public schools, it affects all students. The money is taken from the state education pot of money and not returned. Remember, public education is for everyone, to serve all students.
I urge the legislature to vote against this deceptive bill. Special education and regular education need all the funds they can get. The money is shared amongst all students.
Sue Furey,