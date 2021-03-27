Letter to the editor: Special education bill will harm programs, students

A new special education bill, touted by Republicans, and designed to destroy public school special education programs, should be rejected. It is House Bill 329, has already passed the House, and would allow some parents to set up savings accounts to allow them to take tax money out of the public school system.

These particular savings accounts could be used for private, religious and home school expenses — the school doesn't need to be accredited, have an elected board, or even be located in Montana!

This bill will harm special education programs and students, and the teams that currently exist in our public schools. If successful, I fear parents will also be on their own, in finding out ways to help their children.

School privatization bills simply destroy public schools. Your public school mission is to educate all, with a community of support for students. Private schools mostly cater to the elite, or a religious mission, or are out to make a buck off students and parents — as in corporate out-of-state online schools.