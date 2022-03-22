Letter to the editor: Spend tax dollars on real problems

Our Montana Republican legislators, who brag proudly and loudly about spending tax dollars wisely, are working overtime to waste our money on a foolish and useless special session of the Legislature to address irregularities in election security and election integrity. However, most of their false claims have already been debunked by experts and court rulings. According to The Missoulian "to date, no evidence has emerged of any coordinated effort to commit election fraud in the 2020 election." So they plan on paying themselves out of our pockets to solve a non-existent problem. I don't know about you but I would rather they spend my tax dollars fixing real problems instead.