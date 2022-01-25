Letter to the editor: Spread healing message

Consider the economic woes, political turmoil, China news, Putin, carjackings, random shootings, and all manner of negative news coverage.

What initiates and drives these sorts of problems? It is fear, anger and greed. This human response is severe and tragic.

Are we hearing much about possible answers? We are hearing, over and over, the news reports, but our media and leadership do not focus on causes and solutions.

The answers will not come from the top down. The answers will only come from the bottom up. The answers will only come through individual minds choosing healing thoughts, words and actions. These positive and healing words and actions will be different for each of us. Making that positive mind-choice has life-changing effects.

A dedicated few can change the minds of many. And when the few are spreading healing words and actions consistently and powerfully to the many, positive change takes place.

This letter represents one of my ways of trying to spread healing messages. What might be your ways? All our ways are essential and productive when applied.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

