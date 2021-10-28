Letter to the editor: Stacie Anderson is a voice of reason

Stacie is a voice of reason on the City Council. Stacie and I share values such as support of public employees, like our police and fire services. Stacie is a proven leader with common sense who brings practical solutions to the Council. Stacie voted for the Mobile Crisis Unit pilot project, taking a positive step towards addressing the mental health issues of Missoulians. Stacie supports sensible, realistic approaches to address our affordable housing and homelessness concerns. Stacie listens to her constituents and represents our views on Council. I urge you to vote and to please cast your vote for Stacie Anderson, Ward 5.