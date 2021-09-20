Letter to the editor: Stacie Anderson is committed to public service

I write in support of Stacie Anderson’s campaign to continue to represent Ward 5 on Missoula’s City Council. I live in Ward 5, and first met Stacie at a campaign event for the 2017 election. I was impressed then, and remain impressed, by her commitment to public service and to Missoula.

During the four years since her election, Stacie has worked tirelessly on issues that affect all Missoulians, including affordable housing, investment in infrastructure, and addressing economic inequality. She shares our concerns about taxation, and advocates for tax reform at the state level to ease our property tax burden. After working in various roles at the state and federal levels, Stacie welcomed the opportunity to participate in municipal government, which (as she says) “controls the building blocks of our community and the critical infrastructure that most of us take for granted while leading our everyday lives.”

It is easy to complain about taxes or infrastructure or other issues that impact all of us, but it takes a special kind of person to recognize problems and then work to solve them. Stacie is that person. Please join me in voting for Stacie for Ward 5!

Mary DeNevi,

Missoula

