Letter to the editor: Stacie Anderson is prepared

I fully support Stacie Anderson's reelection for Ward 5 City Council. I first met Stacie in the Summer of 2017 at a candidate forum. Stacie was running as a city council candidate for Ward 5 and the first thing I noticed about her was her level of preparedness for the event. Specifically, her advanced fluency on local issues was unique for a first time candidate. In the years since, I can say that my first impression of Stacie was indicative of who she is and how she serves on the Missoula City Council. Simply put, Stacie does her homework.

As you fill out your ballots for the Election this Tuesday, I urge residents of Ward 5 to vote for Stacie Anderson. Not only does she have the experience that our city needs, she understands that we have to strike a balance between individual needs and the needs of our community. Any candidate who states they’re going to cut your taxes without offering an explanation of what city services they’ll also cut clearly does not understand that balance. We need leaders like Stacie on the Missoula City Council who see the big picture and will act with both intelligence and compassion.