Letter to the editor: Stacie M. Anderson is the best choice

When others were hesitant to assist our neighborhood with a complicated issue, Stacie M. Anderson jumped in with positive energy. Within a few months Stacie helped trigger progress on a project that had been stalled for more than a year.
A vote for Stacie M. Anderson is a vote for effective representation. Not only does she get stuff done, she does so in a positive and friendly manner that inspires others.
Vote for Stacie M. Anderson, Council Ward 5, Missoula City Council.
Judy and Lee Boman,
Missoula