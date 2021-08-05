 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: 'Staggering' rate is relatively lower
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: 'Staggering' rate is relatively lower

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It is difficult to take Cary Hegreberg, Todd O’Hair and David Smith (Aug. 4 guest column) seriously when they say that, “the Biden administration has proposed increasing the corporate tax rate from 21% to a staggering 28%.”

The corporate income tax rate in the United States was over 30% from 1942-2017, including a 35% rate from 1993-2017. And yet we’re supposed to believe that a 28% rate is “staggering”?

The fact that the heads of the Montana Bankers Association and Montana Chamber of Commerce signed on to this opinion does not reflect well on those organizations.

Jeff Hunter,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News