Letter to the editor: 'Staggering' rate is relatively lower

It is difficult to take Cary Hegreberg, Todd O’Hair and David Smith (Aug. 4 guest column) seriously when they say that, “the Biden administration has proposed increasing the corporate tax rate from 21% to a staggering 28%.”

The corporate income tax rate in the United States was over 30% from 1942-2017, including a 35% rate from 1993-2017. And yet we’re supposed to believe that a 28% rate is “staggering”?

The fact that the heads of the Montana Bankers Association and Montana Chamber of Commerce signed on to this opinion does not reflect well on those organizations.

Jeff Hunter,

Missoula

