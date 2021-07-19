Letter to the editor: Standing ovation for Honore Bray

Missoulians should be so proud of the new Missoula Public Library. It is truly a wonderful place that offers so many cultural amenities for our city. This community asset is not just a library in the traditional sense of the word, it is a community gathering place, with multiple learning and teaching experiences for all age groups and interests. Our beautiful new building is architecturally inspiring and not only connects people to learning, it connects us as a community.

There are so many people who worked hard to see this vision for Missoula realized, and all deserve our gratitude and applause. We really need to especially thank the leader of this heroic effort: Library Director Honore Bray. Her leadership, passion and perseverance made this project happen. She worked tirelessly behind the scenes for years to build this wonderful new library for our community. I think we should give Honore Bray a standing ovation and our heartfelt thank you!