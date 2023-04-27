When we moved to Montana (the home state of my parents and grandparents), I was proud to become a Montanan. I am less proud now when I read about the behavior many legislators and our governor (who should have done time in jail for hitting a reporter). I agree with Zooey Zephyr who said that when those legislators bow their heads in prayer, they will see blood on their hands. Where in the Bible do those legislators find permission to be so uncaring about those who are not like them? I don’t want to know those people and certainly will never vote for them.