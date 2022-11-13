Letter to the editor: Start a Crisis Intervention fund

I'm very concerned that voters defeated the Crisis Intervention Levy, which would have benefited our community by continuing essential services for a variety of people in need. I understand that this majority of voters feel their taxes are extreme, burdensome, and unaffordable.

I have a suggestion: How about if we who voted for the levy because we are able and willing to pay the extra taxes to help people in crisis donate that estimated amount of property tax to a Crisis Intervention Fund designated for that purpose? I suggest United Way might be the oversight agency, donations would be tax deductible, and administration/distribution would be based on the current structure of City, County, and other groups currently working together.