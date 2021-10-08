 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Start passing legislation
Letter to the editor: Start passing legislation

Dear legislators — stop focusing on the 2022 election and getting re-elected, and start working on reaching across the aisle to pass some legislation that will finally benefit this country.

Jane McAllister,

Missoula

 

