Letter to the editor: Start passing legislation
Related to this story
Most Popular
Loved the recent editorial speaking to the ill wills of President Bush and worse President Trump. Meanwhile Taliban "Man of the Year" Joe Inco…
Here in the good old USA, life is a series of choices and decisions. And if you always do what you always did, you’ll always get what you alwa…
I entered the blazing port of Montana housing hell during the 2017 Lolo Peak fire, when my landlord demanded I mow her waist-high, brittle wee…
Montana has laws to protect the health and safety of the public by punishing reckless endangerment. Montana recently increased the penalty for…
My concern is for the persons who are in the aftermath of having had COVID. It is an illness not really similar to the flu because COVID can a…
It’s time to remind parents and students that Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen declared that “Critical Race Theory” and “antiracism” ed…
Republicans passed voter suppression bills but that wasn't enough? Now they want to waste tax dollars to investigate the complete lack of vote…
Cattle ranching degrades ecosystem health by destroying biodiversity. It creates acid rain and deforests. Its slaughter system pollutes the la…
Let’s be clear. The screaming, belligerent parents staging at schools across the country have this child abuse and freedom thing all backwards.
State Sen. Jill Cohenour wrote Sept. 29, that our health care workers need our support by “boosting their wages and helping them stay in their…