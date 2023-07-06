Sen. Greg Hertz tried to put the blame for any property tax increase on local mill levies. Mill levies are only the final step in the three-step process of determining residential property taxes. He stated that “the main item that determines your taxes is the mill rate.” That is a highly misleading statement.

The mill rates do not often change, and when they do it is by voter approval of government activities to be funded. However, the upcoming real estate tax increases are due directly to the actions of our state Property Assessment Division. Since the tax rate has not changed, and since the mill levy rate has not changed, it becomes abundantly obvious that the cause of any tax increase is due to the revaluation of home values.