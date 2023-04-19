For 40 years, I worked in nursing homes and in-home healthcare. I started out in high school helping care for a neighbor with cancer. It seems my life has come full circle. Today I have osteo-arthritis throughout my body and rely on a caregiver to help me with daily tasks of living. My caregiver is also my friend and former coworker. I know I can count on her, but I worry about what happens when she is no longer able to work. Will my next caregiver have the training and support they need to do the job?