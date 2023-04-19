For 40 years, I worked in nursing homes and in-home healthcare. I started out in high school helping care for a neighbor with cancer. It seems my life has come full circle. Today I have osteo-arthritis throughout my body and rely on a caregiver to help me with daily tasks of living. My caregiver is also my friend and former coworker. I know I can count on her, but I worry about what happens when she is no longer able to work. Will my next caregiver have the training and support they need to do the job?
State support for care providers has always been inadequate. A study last year showed that funding has not kept pace with the costs of living. Caregivers work multiple jobs, juggle paying bills, and sometimes rely on credit cards to balance their budgets. Now that the state has a budget surplus, it’s time to make the investments they’ve been putting off for decades. The Legislature needs to increase funding for the provider rate to 100 percent of the recommended levels, and funding needs to include adjustments for inflation. Caregivers do an important job. It’s time we start paying them like the professionals they are.
People are also reading…
Tracia Schenberg,
Missoula