Letter to the editor: State's rights

“Neither current events nor history show that the majority rule, or ever did rule.” — Jefferson Davis (1808-1889)

Today the US Supreme Court hears Moore vs. Harper, a case which this far-right court specifically chose to address over thousands of possible cases. The final ruling will be released next summer. This case could codify into law that for the first time in the history of the nation state legislatures being in full control of the decisions of elections, directly subverting the foundations of American democracy.

This is the “state’s rights” ideology taken to an extreme, it harkens back to the mid 1800’s when a certain kind of “democracy” was the aim of 11 of the 34 states of the time. And the result of this was mass death of 620,000. This, if adjusted for today’s American population, would be over 6.5 million. Indeed the modern warfare would be more akin to that seen in Iraq after Saddam Hussein was toppled, if it were to occur.

Is this only hyperbole, and this would not possibly happen? No one seriously can discount such a thing from happening again. Broad financial ruin would be part of the package again too.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula