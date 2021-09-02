Letter to the editor: Statistic held no relevance

Monday’s Missoulian column by Kendall Cotton absolutely floored me!

Cotton is either the most ignorant statistical student ever, or he thinks his readers are so easily swayed that he will willfully obfuscate to score political points.

His premise is that Montana has too many regulations, and those regulations are too wordy. His conclusion is that Montana has one of the highest number of regulations and words detailing those regulations per capita! Who on earth thinks there is any statistical relevance to the words of regulations and a state’s population?

I found a source for number of regulations per state. Montana has 60,000 regulations and a population of just over 1 million. In Cotton’s warped interpretation, that works out to 0.05 regulations per person. California has 396,000 regulations with a population just at 40 million. That works out to 0.01 regulations per person. So Cotton thinks that California is five times more “free” than Montana? Only someone with no understanding of math would think there is any relevancy between population and regulation!