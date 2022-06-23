Letter to the editor: Stephen Arno's impact

With the passing of Stephen Arno, we have lost a humble giant in the field of fire ecology. Through his books, Steve gave us natural history writing at its best. He traced our fraught relationship with the West's remarkable fire-adapted forests, our early mistakes, our body of knowledge in understanding them, and our role in protecting them.

Long after retiring from the Forest Service's Missoula Fire Lab, Steve, along with colleagues Steven Allison-Bunnell and Carl Fiedler, reminded us that our forests' composition, structure, and function mean everything with respect to their resilience. In the Ponderosa pine forests that surround us, he described how frequent, low-intensity burning cycled nutrients, prevented insect and disease outbreaks, kept fire-intolerant species at bay, precluded dead fuels from building up, and maintained their open character. He explained that tending these forests with periodic light burning, much like Native Americans had done, prevented severe wildfires.

Using the Ponderosa pine forest he managed on his own property, he showed by example that thinning and low-intensity prescribed burning are key to sustaining these forest's health and our own safety. The lessons Steve Arno leaves us provide a sensible, science-based way forward.

Jerry Williams,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0